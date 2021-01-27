JOHNSON CITY - Rodney W. Bounds, 51, of Johnson City passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his residence. He was a son of Donna Carroll of Knoxville and the late David Bounds. Rodney was a member of Northridge Community Church in Johnson City. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Rodney W. Bounds is survived by, in addition to his mother, Wife: Sherri Bounds; Three Daughters: Ashley Kono and husband Adam, April Self and husband Mason, Arin Bounds; Grandchildren: Blake Cox, Rylee Cox, Kayla Kondo, Chloe Kondo; 2 sister: Misty Ward and husband Charlie, Wendy Messer and husband Chris; Many special nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Northridge Community Church 613 Leisure Lane, Johnson City, TN. Pastor Chris Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until time for the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or The National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.