JOHNSON CITY - Rodney Darrell Shaw II, 54, of Johnson City, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a native of Johnson City, son of Rodney D. Shaw and the late Geraldine Miller Shaw.
Rodney worked for JRN Inc. for the last 37 years, starting in the kitchen at KFC and over the years transitioning through Restaurant Support Services and later into Risk Management.
He was an avid fan of ETSU basketball, the Tennessee Vols and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodney liked to read voraciously, he was a fair poker player, and he enjoyed watching cooking shows. More than anything, he loved his family.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his Aunt Dot Dot and his uncle Kenny Miller.
Alongside his father, survivors include his wife, Theresa Poag Shaw; daughter, Brianna Ruth Shaw; sisters, Angie Shaw and Jan Hendrixson (Mark); god-sister, Darlene George; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and beloved dog, Scout.
The family of Rodney Shaw will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM the following day, Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 9:50 AM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Shaw family (423) 282-1521.
