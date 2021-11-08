Rod Whitehead, aged 83, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home on November 5th, 2021. Born on the 5th of November 1938 at Tiger Creek to Betty Jo Lyons Whitehead and Everett Whitehead, Rod was well travelled, but lived most of his life in upper East Tennessee with his family. A fierce patriot and leader amongst men, he proudly served 27 years in the military, and was a Gulf War veteran. He was also the State Electrical Inspector for Tennessee for 40 years and was well known and respected throughout the region.
Rod Whitehead – a man of impact and purpose - will be remembered for many things, but mainly he will be remembered for the strength of his character, his presence, his courage, his generosity, his kindness, his warmth, his directness, his unwavering values, his loyalty, and his humour, as well as the inspiration, encouragement, and wisdom that he so freely offered those around him. One of his favourite sayings was: ‘Everything has a season’. For his part, he lived four full seasons, each of which was blessed by the richness of God’s love, as well as that of his many family members and friends.
Rod is survived by his wife Trena G. Whitehead of 59 years, his two daughters, Wendy Whitehead and Amy R. Whitehead, five grandchildren, one great grandchild, one sister, Diane Bishop, and three brothers, James (Jimmy), Philip and Dillard Whitehead. A loving, protective, and supportive husband, father, friend, brother, cousin, brother-in-law, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Rod Whitehead will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
As per Rod’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. An ‘End of Life Celebration’ date TBC. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/