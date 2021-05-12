JOHNSON CITY - Rocky Lee Shew, 60, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly Sunday May 9, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Rocky was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was born September 4, 1960.
Rocky graduated from Science Hill High School, and worked as an electrician for many years. He enjoyed playing golf, college football, camping, ATV riding, and was a master of the grill. Rocky was witty, charming, dependable, and the world was a better place because he was in it. He was the first to drop everything and help anyone at a moment’s notice. Rocky Lee Shew touched so many lives, and was a dear friend to all.
He was preceded in death by father and stepmother, Donald and Brenda Shew, and beloved dog Lily.
Survivors include his wife, Natalie; parents, Cecile and Kent Hyder; in-laws Ken and Connie Wright; stepsisters, Tobie Carder Hall and Angie Carder, a host of special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many special friends and beloved pets Taxi and Mona.
The family of Rocky Lee Shew will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm Friday, May 14, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 pm with Rev. Daniel Fink officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Washington County Animal Shelter and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Shew family during this difficult time.