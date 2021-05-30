JOHNSON CITY - Roby G. Gardner, Jr., 79, of Johnson City, passed away at home on Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was born February 9, 1942, in Mount Airy, North Carolina.
After graduating from Carroll County High School in Hillsville, Virginia, Roby pursued undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduate studies at East Tennessee State University. He began his first career with Eastman Chemical Company in the early 1960’s and retired from there after more than 37 years as a specialist in supply chain operations and management. Never one to sit idle even in retirement, Roby chose a second career that would marry his knowledge of the Tri-Cities and beyond with his head for business and his love of networking and people. He was a proud affiliate broker for Re/Max Checkmate, Inc., for over 15 years, welcoming many families to the area to make a fresh start in their new homes.
Roby was preceded in death by his parents, R. Gerald, Sr., and Eileen.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Lisa Watson; son, Gerry Gardner; sister, Margaret Leggett; and their respective families.
He will be laid to rest in a private service at the Gardner family farm in Hillsville, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John Henry Gardner Memorial Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, 528 Highland Church Road, Johnson City, TN 37615.
