JONESBOROUGH - Robin Treadway Thomas Kinley, age 58, passed away following a brief illness, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.Robin was a resident of Jonesborough, Tennessee,
born to Haskel Dwight and Maxine Hyder Treadway in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Robin is survived by sisters Judith Fleenor, and Terri Knapp and brother Dwight Treadway (Cindy Morrison Treadway), nieces Elecia Hodge Lonon (Scott), Jasmine Treadway (Brooks Price), nephews, William Lynne Hodge (Karen), Nathaniel Treadway (Carrie), Zach Treadway (Kendall), great nieces and nephews, Sarah Lonon, Ben Hodge, Jaxon and Maddux Price, Molly and Raylen Treadway. Extended family: Thiel McCracken, Greg McCracken, Alan McCracken and Turby Treadway, and special friends Marie and Steven May, Phyllis Hughes and those with whom she worked, and numerous Fur babies.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Maxine Treadway, and her husband, Chuck Kinley.
Our beautiful Robin was first and foremost a lover of all that she came into contact with. She was an astute business woman, and a hard worker. Robin lived her life with her hands and heart wide open, willing to give her heart and home to any and all, without measure. She will be remembered for her quick wit, her contagious laughter and her love of God, life and those in her circle. She enjoyed herself in everything she did, always creating joy for others. Robin was blessed with the gift of touching others; she gave even in death as she was an organ donor, always thinking of ways to help improve quality of life for others and creating beauty wherever she went. Robin was a picture of grace, class and beauty.
A memorial service to celebrate Robin's life will be conducted on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Andy Blackwelder officiating. Music will be under the direction of Michael Paul Mould.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make donations to the Animal Shelter of their choice.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Robin Treadway Thomas Kinley.
