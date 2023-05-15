JOHNSON CITY - Robin Michael Adams, Mike to everyone who knew him, and Pop to his family, of Johnson City, TN breathed his last breath on earth and his first breath in Glory at 12:23pm on May 12th. Mike was born Dec 4th, 1947, in Pell City, AL to Mayburn and Shorty Adams.

Mike was a long-time member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church and prior to his passing he attended Piney Flats First Baptist Church. He was a lifelong outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, and camping.

