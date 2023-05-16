Robin Michael Adams, Mike to everyone who knew him, and Pop to his family, of Johnson City, TN breathed his last breath on earth and his first breath in Glory at 12:23pm on May 12th. Mike was born Dec 4th, 1947, in Pell City, AL to Mayburn and Shorty Adams.
Mike was a long-time member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church and prior to his passing he attended Piney Flats First Baptist Church. He was a lifelong outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, and camping.
He found an enduring love for fly fishing at the age of 12 while watching The American Sportsman hosted by Curt Gowdy. He knew at that moment that is what he wanted to do the rest of his life. At the age of 51, after over 30 years with the phone company, he and his late wife Vicky moved to East Tennessee, and he began his lifelong dream of being a fly-fishing guide.
Mike will be remembered as one of the top anglers in the area and someone who knew the South Holston and Watauga, as well as the tail waters of this area better than anyone else. His lunches were renowned and when you went on one of his trips you not only had a fantastic day on the water, but you experienced a culinary revolution on the bank.
Mike was a devout Alabama fan, Roll Tide! This made the 3rd weekend in October very interesting being married to a devoted Vol fan.
Mike became a minister on August 1, 2004, and answered the call to become a fisher of men. He would preach around the area when there was a need and he officiated several weddings, to include his own granddaughter’s.
Mike is survived by his 3 children; Leigh Freyling who he loved the most (married to Edward), his son Rob Adams who inherited his quick wit and charm (married to Robin), and his baby girl Jen Stone who could do no wrong (married to John). He is also survived by 8 grandchildren; Nicholas Freyling, Abby Quirion (married to Ethan), Michael Freyling, Abe Adams, Sam Adams, Eli Adams, Judah Adams, Max Stone, and one great-grandson Archer Quirion.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Smokey Mountain Hospice Care who took incredible care of Mike for the final weeks of his life. Thank you, Melissa, for caring so much for our parents in the most delicate days of their life.
On Saturday, May 20th, 2023, from 5:00-6:00pm there will be receiving of friends at Piney Flats First Baptist Church. Following receiving of friends, a farewell service to celebrate his life and legacy will begin at 6:00 with fellowshippin’ and storytellin’ to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Trout Unlimited (www.tu.org), Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (tn.gov/twra.html), or Smokey Mountain Hospice (Kingsport Office).
Words of comfort may be shared with Adams family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City is honored to serve the Adams family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.