JOHNSON CITY - Roberta Futrell, age 82 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Harry and Lillie Brewer Ashley, born to them on October 18, 1939 in Coalfield, Tennessee. Roberta was a very caring and loving mother. She was very involved in many association activities, such as the Holston Valley Baptist Association Hospital Ministry and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church. She united in marriage to Rev. Tommy Futrell, who pastored Southside Baptist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee for eighteen years. Rev. Futrell also pastored Candies Creek Baptist Church in Cleveland, Tennessee and also Dyllis Baptist Church in Roane County, Tennessee. Before retiring, Roberta worked as a beautician. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Roberta is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Rev. Edward “Tommy” Futrell; brothers, Ray, Charles and George Ashley; and a sister, Mae Ashley Fritts.
Roberta is survived by her daughters, Denise Futrell of Johnson City and Deborah Eubank of Lexington, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Whitehouse Correll (Tyler) of Lexington, Kentucky and Andrew Whitehouse (Christie) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; her great-grandchildren, Emma Miller, Max Correll, and Adeline Whitehouse. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends left behind to cherish her memory.
A graveside service for Roberta Futrell will be conducted on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the Anderson Memorial Gardens (640 Oliver Springs Highway, Clinton, Tennessee 37716) with Rev. Mike Anglin officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 12:50 P.M.
The family would like to offer a special “Thank You” to Roberta’s friends, Mike and Linda Lampkins for all their care and support through this difficult time.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Southside Baptist Church of Johnson City or the Trinity Baptist Church of Jonesborough, Tennessee.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Futrell Family.