PINEY FLATS - Robert Wallace Symonds, Sr. age 84 of Piney Flats, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. He was a son of the late Donald and Walburg Buddenhagen Symonds, born to them on September 18, 1935 in Providence, Rhode Island. Robert worked for 33 years as a postal clerk for the United States Postal Service and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He belonged to the Edgefield United Methodist Church where he was a member of the men’s club and also worked in the food pantry. He enjoyed singing in the choir, spring gardening and many outdoor projects and activities.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Donald E. Symonds, Jr. and Richard Symonds; and his sister: Eunice Symonds Porvaznik.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Gladys Price Symonds; daughters: Theresa L. Symonds and Sonya H. Tate (Allen); sons: Robert “Rob” Symonds, Jr. (Donna) and Mark Hensley (Sherry); 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends left behind to cherish his memory.
A funeral service for Robert Wallace Symonds, Sr. will be conducted on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Estel Williams officiating and Mack Houston serving as an honorary officiant. A graveside service will follow in the Edgefield Cemetery at Piney Flats with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday after 12:30 P.M. until the hour of service at 2:00 P.M.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of Robert’s hospice caregiver’s whose many kindnesses were evidenced in both thought and deed.
