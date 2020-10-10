Robert W. Detrick, 77 passed away peacefully July 9, 2020 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert L. Detrick, his mother Virginia (Fuquay) Detrick, brother David Detrick and sister Teri Detrick.
Bob was born September 26, 1942 in Terre Haute, IN. In 1964 he graduated from Indiana State College with a BS degree in pre-law. In 1967 he graduated from Indiana University School of Law. After law school he joined the Marine Corps OCS and served as a JAG officer until he went into private practice. For the last 20 years Bob worked for Citi in Gray, TN and in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jamia Detrick and step-son Christopher Peters, the mother of his children Jan Detrick, daughter Robin (Mike) Yorg, son Jay Detrick and daughter Bobbie Calloway. three grandsons and five granddaughters. Several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at the VA cemetery at Mountain Home, TN. on October 16, 2020 at 2 pm. Arden Taylor will be officiating.