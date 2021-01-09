On Tues, Jan. 5th, 2021 Robert Thomas "Bob Tom" Jilton passed away at the age of 71 after a lengthy illness.
Bob was born Aug. 11th, 1949 to Pearl and Jubal Jilton in Washington County, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ned D. Jilton Sr, and Ted Jilton. He is survived by his daughter Samona McMillan (Craig) and son Jonathan Robert Jilton, grandchildren Sabryna and Skylar McMillan and Jubal and Jocelyn Jilton, brothers Mickey and Billy Joe Jilton, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bob was a wandering soul who never quite settled - a talented artist and poet which he kept hidden. He had a quick sense of humor that was brought out even more when around family. Bob loved cars - he once competed at Bristol Motor Speedway almost breaking a drag speed record - he also loved the music of Pink Floyd and sports- having played basketball and volleyball, but his grandchildren brought him his most joy.
Throughout Bob's many careers, he served in the National Guard, worked as a life guard, restored 914 Porsche's and finally settled as a manager with APCOA. That job also took him to Greenville SC where he worked for the City of Greenville before coming back home to TN.
Bob was diagnosed with prostate cancer that spread which he fought valiantly for many years and was diagnosed with Covid in Dec. The complications from Covid and his long illness combined proved too much to overcome. His children wish to thank Mickey Jilton for his support of Bob over the years. Mickey took his job as big brother to heart.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
