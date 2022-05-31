JOHNSON CITY - Robert T. Crowe, age 91, of Johnson City, TN went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Hospice House, Bristol, TN. He was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson Crowe and Vera Lena Mottern. Robert retired and proudly served our country after 22 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He then worked for 16 years with the Post Office in Avon Park, Florida. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and of the Methodist faith. Robert enjoyed whistling, music and singing in quartets. He was a wood craftsman, a shade tree mechanic and a jack of all trades. He could build or fix anything.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ella Skinner, James Crowe, June Fleming and Betty Berry.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Elsie Crowe, of the home; daughter, Sabrina Scott (Darryl), of Johnson City; son, Lessie Crowe (Carla), of Apopka, FL; grandsons, Tyler Scott (Danielle) and Ethan Crowe and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to honor the life of Robert T. Crowe will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Johnson City. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Air Force.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Ballad Health Hospice House, 280 Steels Rd., Bristol, TN 37620.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all nurses and therapists who worked with Mr. Crowe.
