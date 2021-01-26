On January 1, 2021, Robert Stanley Martin, a loving husband, stepfather, brother and son, passed away at age 63 at his home in Erwin, TN. Robert was never a shy person, and he commanded attention from the start with his surprise birth on New Year’s Day, 1958 in Chicago, IL, to Stanley and Evelyn Martin. Robert grew up in Chicago and Palatine, Illinois, and was educated at Phillips Exeter Academy, Columbia University and East Tennessee State University (graduated with Honors). Robert made his career in the computer industry. He worked around the country, and the world, in many positions in IT, including NY, NJ, CA, CO, TN, NC, China, Mexico, France and Greece. He also was a substitute teacher for the Unicoi County School District and taught at the University School of ETSU. Robert’s boundless energy and intellectual interests led him to a life filled with projects and adventures. He traveled the globe with the love of his life, his wife of 29 years, Yvonne Morgan. Over the years Robert’s passions included photography, restoring cars, (he once built a Russian motorcycle with a side car from a kit, with instructions in Russian), playing his own Jazz compositions on the piano, skiing, rock climbing, hiking (he was a keeper of the local Appalachian Trail), running for political office, gardening, traveling, writing, and body-boarding in the ocean. Rob was a member of the American Mensa Society.
Robert was preceded in death by his father Stanley. He is survived by his wife Yvonne Morgan, mother Evelyn, stepsons Scott, Andy and Jason, grandchildren, siblings Andy, Angela and Marianne, many loving friends, cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and brother and sister- in- laws. Robert’s enthusiasm for life was contagious, and his ability to connect with people was universal and transcended age, language and culture. This was his true gift and he will be missed by all those who had the good fortune to be a part of his life.
Due to COVID a celebration of Rob’s life will be scheduled at a later date.