ERWIN - Robert Scottie (Scott) Street, 73 of Erwin, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early Saturday morning December 19, 2020 after a brief illness at the Johnson City Medical Center. Scott was a native of Mitchell County, NC where he lived the first seven years of his life and then moved to Erwin, TN.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents Dee and Mae (Mosley) Street, two brothers William Walter (Walt) Street, Reece Street and one niece as well as a longtime friend Everette Peterson.
Scott leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 49 years, Marsha (Foster) Street, daughter Summer (Street) Hopson and husband Jamie. He is also survived by two sister-in-laws Jean & Lynn Street, five nieces and several great nieces and nephews and their families as well as a long-time close friend Reverend Talmadge Brown.
Scott was a devoted husband to his wife Marsha and loving Father and Father-in-Law to Summer and Jamie Hopson. If anyone ever talked to Scott long, they heard all about his daughter, Summer and her husband Jamie. Summer was always the "joy of his life".
A long-time servant of the Lord, Scott taught Sunday School for the last 51 years, 36 of that service at Canah Chapel Freewill Baptist Church where he served as teacher and deacon. He was a member of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church where he taught the Covenant Keepers Adult Sunday School Class for the last 15 years.
Scott retired after 41 years of service from the Erwin Utilities as Manager of the Water/Wastewater Department. While in this position he received numerous awards regarding the quality of our drinking water in Unicoi County. Anyone who knew Scott was aware that he was on the job from before sunup until many times late at night.
The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers that were said on Scott's behalf during his short illness but instead of earthly healing the Lord saw fit to deliver him to his heavenly home where he is completely healed, and he can reap the fruits of his labor.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the safety of those who wish to attend a formal visitation period will not be held. Instead, a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church, 910 Hoback Street, Erwin, TN with Rev. Noah Taylor and Rev. Bob Lewis officiating with vocal selections provided by Alan & Jenny Morefield. For those wishing to attend please know the church is sanitized, pews are sanctioned off to allow for social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. The entombment will be held in the Mausoleum at Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for close family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:55 a.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Scott's name to the Covenant Keepers Sunday School Class of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church and/or Bibles may be purchased in memory of Scott from the Gideon's ministry.
