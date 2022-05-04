TELFORD - Robert S. Lambrides, 77, Telford passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at his residence. He was a native of Queens, New York and was a son of the late Harry and Emma Lou Stone Lambrides. Robert had worked for Bozzutos Inc. as a Driving Instructor before retirement. Prior to that he had owned his own company, L&I Incorporated. He was a member of Crosspoint Church of Jonesborough. Robert enjoyed woodworking and working in his yard.
Survivors include his loving wife, Janice Desjardins Lambrides; his children, Shellie Lambrides, Eric Doneday, Lori Caiaze and her husband, Michael and Lisa Hartman; brothers, Dan, William and Stephen Lambrides; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 806 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 5 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379. Mountain Empire is honored to be serving the Lambrides Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.