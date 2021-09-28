Robert (Rob) Rose, 72, born April 20, 1949 in Acushnet, MA to John & Mary (Freitas) Rose, died September 3, 2021. He grew up in New Bedford, MA where he graduated from New Bedford High School in 1967. He went on to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Providence, RI graduating with a degree from the school of Cytotechnology in 1971; then Atlantic Union College in So Lancaster, MA where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1981. He then went on to Bangor Theological Seminary in Bangor, ME to receive a Master’s of Divinity Degree in 1990.
Robert loved photography, the outdoors, landscaping and people. He met Rosalee Boykin while working at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in No Attleboro, MA. They married in 1976 and resided in Bangor, ME for many years where they joined the SDA church. He ministered in the Gulf States Conference and Northern New England Conference.
Robert is survived by his wife, Rosalee of 45 years. He will be remembered for his gentle, loving spirit and desire to share the love of God with others. He fought his battle with dementia and auto immune neuropathy with grace knowing his Savior’s love while residing in a local healthcare facility for over two years.
A memorial service will be held October 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm under the pavilion at Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough, TN with Pastor Paull Dixon officiating.