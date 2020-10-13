GRAY, TN - Robert “Bob” Bennett, 92, passed away at his home in Gray, Tennessee on Saturday morning, October 10, 2020. Bob was born on April 16, 1928, in Unicoi, Tennessee.
Bob was a native of Washington County and lived in the area his entire life. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, enlisting for service at only 17 years of age. He later received his certification in welding and went on to be very successful in home construction. Bob was always successful in whatever he was doing; as later in life he worked at Cherokee Elementary School who even gave him a plaque naming him as “The best floor man in Johnson City.”
Bob was a Baptist by faith. He was a former member of both the VFW #2108 and the Moose Lodge in Johnson City. He enjoyed gardening and travelling. He made many trips across the United States to all the major national parks.
Bob was predeceased by his loving wife of over 40 years, Ava Lynn Broyles Bennett.
Left to cherish Bob’s memory is his step-son David Lewis Holley, Jr.
Receiving of friends for Bob will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, beginning at 1:00 pm; the funeral service will follow beginning at 2:00 pm; and the graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, cemetery, at 3:00 pm directly following the funeral service. Chaplain Steven Spell will be officiating the services and serving as pallbearers will be: Ryan Broyles, Jeremy Wilson, and the Brothers of Johnson City Masonic Lodge #486.
The family would like to extend a very sincere thank you to the JCMC Security Officers, and to the Physicians, RNs and CNAs of Amedisys Hospice for all the unseen and unspoken care, compassion, and respect that they have extended to Robert, Ava, and David, it has not gone unnoticed and is greatly appreciated.
Condolences can be sent to Bob’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
