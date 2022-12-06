PINEY FLATS - Robert “Pete” Willard Goodman, age 67, of Piney Flats, TN went home to be with his Lord Monday, December 5, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Johnson City to the late Arthur C. Goodman and Ruby Goodman. Pete was an employee at American Water Heater until his stroke. He loved going to the lake, walking the shoreline, riding motorcycles and collecting coins. Pete loved the Lord and was saved at an early age. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Goodman; brother-in-law, Larry Kelsey and several uncles and cousins.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Debbie Farmer Goodman, of the home; son, Shawn Goodman, of Boones Creek and fiancé Kari Hensley, of Gray; granddaughter, Gabi Goodman and her mother, Lesley Miller; brother, Harold Goodman, of Johnson City; sisters, Libby Smith (Jim), of Blountville, Vada Kelsey, of Johnson City and Velma Holmes (Carl), of Telford; cat, Cracker Jack; mother-in-law, Ella Mae Farmer; best friend, Bill Grindstaff and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Robert “Pete” Willard Goodman will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City with Pastor Dillon White officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM prior to the service on Thursday.
The graveside service and interment will follow in the Goodman Cemetery, Piney Flats. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the family and friends who have been there and helped during this difficult journey.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel is honored to serve the Goodman family. Office: (423) 538-7131; Obituary Line: (423) 543-4917