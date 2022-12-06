PINEY FLATS - Robert “Pete” Willard Goodman, age 67, of Piney Flats, TN went home to be with his Lord Monday, December 5, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Johnson City to the late Arthur C. Goodman and Ruby Goodman. Pete was an employee at American Water Heater until his stroke. He loved going to the lake, walking the shoreline, riding motorcycles and collecting coins. Pete loved the Lord and was saved at an early age. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Goodman; brother-in-law, Larry Kelsey and several uncles and cousins.

Trending Recipe Video