HAMPTON - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Robert Paul Andrews, age 55, of Hampton, Tennessee took the hand of his Lord and Savior at the residence of his sister. Robert was born to Walter Andrews, Sr and Betty ‘Noletta’ Campbell Andrews on October 3, 1966 in Elizabethton.

Robert retired as a butcher and attended Harmony Free Will Baptist Church. A gifted guitarist, Robert loved playing for his church and his friends and family. He was also very mechanically inclined and enjoyed working on anything mechanical. Most of all, Robert loved his family and enjoyed every moment he could spend with them. Robert also enjoyed researching history.

