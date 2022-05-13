Robert Neal Worthy went to join his father, Bobby Neal Worthy and sons Christopher Worthy and Triston Pace on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Mechelle Pace Worthy; daughter, Mariah Shyneal Worthy; and friend, Crystal Greer.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1 pm from The Chapel of Love at Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service. The family will receive friends from 12 pm until the hour of service. Interment will be conducted Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Heritage Memorial Gardens, in Spartanburg, SC. Professional service and care of Mr. Robert Neal Worthy and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013