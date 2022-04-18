Robert Michael "Mike" Nicholson went to be with Jesus early Easter morning. He was faithful to his church, Calvary Church off of Boones Creek Exit where over the years he served on the prayer team, men's ministry, and where he was a greeter & usher. Known as a faithful prayer warrior who he always met people with a warm smile and kind words. Born November 24,1955 and Raised in Hampton, SC.
He leaves behind his wife DeEtte Nicholson and their Daughter Betsy Dee Nicholson, His Mother-In-Law Donna Junker & Sister-in-Law Diane Junker, Brother-in-Law Dean Junker, and Niece Erica Junker. Mike was preceded in death by his parents William "Billy" Nicholson & Virginia "Virgie" Nicholson, Sister, Virginia Nicholson, and Father-In-Law, Del Junker.
Service will be held at Calvary Church 178 Pickens Bridge Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615 at 1pm Thursday, April 21, 2021 with the Pastor Ron Lee, officiating. Music will be provided by Betsy Nicholson. A graveside will follow at Happy Valley Memorial at 2:15pm. Pallbearers to be selected from family and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
