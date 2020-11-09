ERWIN - Robert Louis Minton, age 93, of Erwin, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. A native of Carter County, he was born to parents Glenn and Maggie Minton on February 1, 1927.
Mr. Minton graduated from Happy Valley High School, Johnson City Vocational School and U.S. Maritime School.
A World War II veteran, he served in the United States Navy from 1944-1950. He was stationed in the Pacific Theatre on the USS Chicago (CA-136) and witnessed the Japanese surrender at Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.
He later worked for Cleveland Cliffs Iron Co. on the Great Lakes and retired as Licensed Chief Engineer of the S.S. Willis B. Boyer. Later, Mr. Minton was a licensed boiler and pressure vessel inspector for the State of Tennessee until 1982.
Mr. Minton was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher for the Goodwill Sunday School Class and faithful choir member.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Alenia T. Minton; one son, Jerry Lynn Smith; three brothers: Bill Minton, Blaine Minton, Jimmy Joe Minton; three sisters: Nelda Shiles, June Whitson, and Maxine Barnett.
Mr. Minton leaves behind to cherish his memory: daughter Teresa Mitchell and husband Larry of Erwin; granddaughter Angie Williams of Erwin; great-grandson Tyler Williams and wife Carrie of Johnson City; great-granddaughter Makena Williams of Erwin; and great-great-granddaughter Ava Williams of Johnson City. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the physicians, nurses, and staff, who assisted the family during Mr. Minton’s illness.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Ninth Street Baptist Church in Erwin. A service honoring Mr. Minton’s life will follow at 7pm, with Rev. Carl Connelly and Rev. Zach Smith officiating.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Erwin at 11am on Friday, November 13, 2020. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home at 10:30am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be notified. Honorary pallbearers will be the Ninth Street Baptist Church choir, and men of Ninth Street Baptist Church.
Due to Covid-19 recommendations, family and friends planning to attend services are requested to wear a protective face covering and practice social distancing.