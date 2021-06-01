JONESBOROUGH - Robert Louis Hamilton, age 71, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Streator, Illinois, the son of the late Edgar Lee Hamilton and Alice Head Hamilton.
Robert was a member of Day of Deliverance Revival Center where he served as Deacon. He was a self-employed carpenter and well known as a great builder. He was a hard worker, very dedicated to his church, loved going to the flea markets, yard sales, and the beach. Robert better known as Gopher to many and known for calling them the same was a very loving husband, dad, pap and friend to many.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Florence “Flossie” Hamilton; two sons, Chad Hamilton and wife April, and Toby Hamilton; two grandsons, Preston Bowen and Chad Hamilton, Jr.; great sister-in-law, Margaret Rhudy and husband Gale; brother-in-laws, Johnny Bailey and wife Tina, and Jimmy Bailey and wife Trish; special friends, Dewey Ward, Steve Privette, Benny Joe Lawson, Johnny and Gayle Utsman, Marty and Candy Swartz, and a host of other friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Day of Deliverance Revival Center, 1307 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City, TN. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Dewey Ward officiating. Anyone unable to attend the service is invited to view the livestream of the service by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MonteVistaMemorial/
Committal Service and Entombment will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel Mausoleum at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Steve Privette.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Keith Cook and the staff of Ballad Hospice for all the love and care that was shown.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Hamilton family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Robert Louis Hamilton and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.