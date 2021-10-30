PINEY FLATS - Robert Leigh “Bob” Johnson, 86, of Piney Flats, went home to be with the Lord on Monday 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Hurbert and Jennie (Bonome) Johnson in Page, WV. On January 2, 1935.
Bob had lived in Piney Flats since his retirement as a Major in the US Army. After leaving the Army he would go on to retire from the US Postal Service.
Bob spent two tours of duty in Vietnam and was proud to have served his country. However, the most important blessing was his family.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Payne Johnson of 57 years: son, Steven Robert Johnson: along with 3 sisters and 4 brothers.
Bob is survived by two sons, Jeff Johnson, Sam Johnson and wife Tina: six grandchildren, Mandy Simerly, Ashley Smith, Garet Johnson, Sarah Johnson, Rylee Johnson, and Aaron Johnson; two great grandchildren, Journey and Steven.
The Johnson Family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 10:00 am - 11:30 am. A Graveside Service to honor Robert’s life will follow the Visitation on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in the Garden of The Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 12 noon.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Johnson family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081