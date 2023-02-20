ELIZABETHTON - Robert Lee “R.L.” Gobble, Sr., age 85, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord Friday, February 17, 2023 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was the son of the late Robert Hardin and Gladys Marie Gobble.

Robert was a retired Vietnam Veteran serving 23 years in the US Army and the TN National Guard. He was in the 4th Infantry Division, 4/42 Artillery. He worked in law enforcement and retired as a Police Officer with the Johnson City Police Department having started his career working for the Carter County Sherriff’s Department. He also served as Constable with the 8th District and was a County Commissioner. R. L. was a good, honest, Christian man who loved and served his God, Country and Community with pride. He was member of the First Church of the Nazarene. He sang lead with the Heavenly Sonlighters gospel group. He went on mission trips to Haiti as well as Lithuania. For enjoyment during retirement, he worked on cars and was a member of the Carter County Car Club. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, watching westerns on TV and loved to travel and go on cruises.

