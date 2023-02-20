ELIZABETHTON - Robert Lee “R.L.” Gobble, Sr., age 85, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord Friday, February 17, 2023 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was the son of the late Robert Hardin and Gladys Marie Gobble.
Robert was a retired Vietnam Veteran serving 23 years in the US Army and the TN National Guard. He was in the 4th Infantry Division, 4/42 Artillery. He worked in law enforcement and retired as a Police Officer with the Johnson City Police Department having started his career working for the Carter County Sherriff’s Department. He also served as Constable with the 8th District and was a County Commissioner. R. L. was a good, honest, Christian man who loved and served his God, Country and Community with pride. He was member of the First Church of the Nazarene. He sang lead with the Heavenly Sonlighters gospel group. He went on mission trips to Haiti as well as Lithuania. For enjoyment during retirement, he worked on cars and was a member of the Carter County Car Club. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, watching westerns on TV and loved to travel and go on cruises.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Gobble (Ada E.); granddaughter, P.J. Gobble; two half-sisters, Elizabeth Tucker and Betty Carr; two half-brothers, Kenneth Hardin and Dean Hardin of Elizabethton.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Esther L. Gobble (Nalley) of the home; son, Robert L. Gobble, Jr.; granddaughters, Wendy Greenwell (Neil), Chyanne Gobble and Jessica Townsend (Matt) all of Elizabethton; grandson, PO1 Brandon Gobble of Colorado; two great grandchildren, Weston Stout and Caiden Townsend; Special Friend, Mary Brummett and several surviving nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Robert L. “R.L.” Gobble Sr. will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 21st at the Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, TN with Pastor Kenley Knight and Pastor John Hodge officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. prior to the service on Tuesday.
The graveside service and entombment will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in the Happy Valley Memorial Park, Mausoleum of Hope. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and past coworkers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Johnson City Police Department. Honorary pallbearers are PO1 Brandon Gobble, Members of the Johnson City Police Department, Members of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and Soldiers of the 776 Maintenance Company. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 10:15 A.M. on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Silver Angels and all of those who helped take care of him throughout the years, including the various doctors and nurses.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Lupus Foundation at 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037-1830.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Gobble family through our website, www.tetrickfuneral home.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423)542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Robert Lee “R.L.” Gobble Sr.