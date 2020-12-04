JONESBOROUGH - Robert Lee Oliver age 77, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at home with family by his side. Robert served in the U.S. Army and was an employee of Burlington Industries for 38 years. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Earl Guy Oliver and Lucy Tester Oliver; one sister. Edith Casey; and one brother Billy Oliver. Robert is survived by his wife of 50+ years, Linda Oliver; sons and daughters-in-law Bobby & Tamarah Oliver; Brian & Elizabeth Oliver and Brandon Oliver. He is also survived by 3 brothers; Jim, Ray & John Oliver and 4 sisters; Pansy Dunn, Betty Cade, Dortha Hicks & Judy Ringley. Robert is survived by many grandchildren he adored; Kaitlyn (Ethan) Ingram, Isaiah Oliver, Aspen Oliver, Kaylee Oliver. Kamryn Oliver, Jada Oliver, Jasmine Oliver, Breyden Nelson, Lexus Nelson, Madelin Darnell and Avery Malone and one very special great granddaughter who held his heart from day one, Emery Ingram. Robert donated his body to Quillen College of Medicine. A celebration of life will be held at Telford United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Michael Vaughn at 6 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020. The family would like to express their gratitude to nurses and staff at JCMC and caregivers and nurses at Amedysis.
Most Popular
-
Johnson City family receives community support following COVID-19 death, hospitalization
-
Ballad halts elective surgeries, sets up mobile morgues to ready for COVID-19 surge
-
Crime Roundup: Domestic assaults, theft
-
Johnson City fire chief resigns, interim named
-
Ballad to halt all non-emergent procedures, no furloughs planned