PINEY FLATS - Robert Lee Kelley, 74, Piney Flats passed away Sunday, January17, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Kingsport and was the Son of the late Roy Kelley and Ruth Kelley. Bob had lived most of his life in Piney Flats.
Bob honorably served 24 years in the US Army during the Vietnam War through Dessert Storm. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time at his home on Boone Lake with friends and family riding his boat and Jet Ski with his grandkids. Bob loved to golf, he loved UT Football and especially enjoyed his trips fishing with his son, son-in-law and brother. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in their RV and camping trips with his family. One of his favorite trips several times a year was to Myrtle Beach where he and Judy enjoyed dancing on the beach. Bob had many grandchildren that he loved dearly and taught them all the love of cornhole. Bob also had a fur baby Buffy who meant everything to him.
In addition to his parents: he was preceded in death by his parents and his grandmother.
Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of fifty- three years Judy Kelley he nicknamed “Rube”
Daughter: Kim Howell and special son-in law Dave Howell Son; Chad Kelley and special daughter in law Kim Booher Kelley , Brother; John Kelley, James Kelley and wife Sandra; 5 grandchildren: Cameron Kelley, Taylor Kelley, Madison Howell, Mckenzie Howell, and Katie Kelley, many special friends and neighbors on Boone Lake and Set Pointe also survive.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a celebration of life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tri Cities Military Affairs Council (TC-MAC) 555 East Main Street 104CD Kingsport TN 37660
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Kelley Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.