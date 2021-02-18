JOHNSON CITY - Robert Lee Fagans age 55, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away Friday, 12 February 2021 at his home.
Robert was the third son of four boys of Reva Mae (Hicks) Fagans and Jackie Fagans. Robert was born in
Piney Flatts, Tennessee and lived all over East Tennessee. Robert lived a full life. He enjoyed his friends
and loved his family. He was known to his friend as "Taz". Though his passing has created a hole that can never be filled his memory will be cherished by his family and friends forever. He was preceded in death
by his mother Reva Mae Fagans. Father, Jackie Fagans. Brother, Gary Michael Fagans.
Those family members left to cherish his memory include his brother Tim Fagans and wife Tonia and
Kenneth Fagans and wife Angel. He had several nephews and nieces. Matthew Fagans, Sean Fagans,
Lindsay Fagans, Alan Fagans, Levi Fagans, Kylie Fagans.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit the county
wear a mask in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate all visitors to the funeral home and/or graveside are required to wear a mask and facial coverings and observed social distancing recommendations.
Visitation will be at Hathaway Percy Funeral Home Friday, 19th February from 5 to 6pm. Graveside service Saturday 20 Feb at at Oak Hill cemetery 4pm.