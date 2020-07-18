JOHNSON CITY - Robert Lee Cross, 94, Johnson City passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a native of Kingsport and was the son of the late Robert Lee Cross Sr. and Mayme Hobson Cross. Mr. Cross retired from the City of Johnson City where he had worked in the Waste Water Services for over 26 years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Pansy M. Burleson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Pauline Odom Cross; a son, Robert Lee Cross III and his wife, Ping of Johnson City; two granddaughters, Sydney and Sophia Cross of Johnson City; also two nephews, Jim and Gary Calfee. It was Mr. Cross’s wish to be cremated and no formal services held.
