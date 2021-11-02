TELFORD - Robert Lee “Bob” Todd, 81, of Telford, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Lakebridge Health Care Center after a lengthy illness.
Bob was born in Lentner, Missouri, raised in Iowa except for a few years in New Hampshire as a preteen. He was the middle son of the late Cecil L. Todd and Ethel Jane Todd Harmon.
Bob was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He received the Bronze Star Medal, Silver Star Medal and two Purple Heart Medals. Bob was an active member of Watauga Church of God for twenty years and Tacoma Church of God for nineteen years.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one son, Donald James Todd; three brothers, James L. Todd, Donald Dean Todd and Gary Todd; step-mother, Lola Todd; one sister, Phyllis Todd; nephew, Jerry Dean Todd.
Survivors include his loving wife for fifty-five years and caretaker, Barbara Ann Johnson Todd; two brothers, Bryan Todd and his wife Tracy and Richard Todd; three sisters, Rita Swiney, Joyce Quiroz and Sherry Collins and her husband Thomas.
The family of Robert Lee “Bob” Todd will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday, November 5, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Ron McEwen and Honorary Pastor Jim McMahan officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Todd, Greg Todd, Jeff Todd, Ronnie Alan Kilgore, Buddy Smith and Mark Roberts. Ministers, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Saturday.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Focus on the Family-option Ultra Sound, P.O. Box 219382, Kansas City MO 64121.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171), is honored to serve the Todd Family.