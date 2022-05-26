Robert L “Bob” Weaver, 71, passed from this life on May 23, 2022.
A giant of a man in spirit, Bob spent his life trying to care for those around him. He met the love of his life, Linda, at David Lipscomb University in 1968. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage. As they would both tell you, not every year was easy, but they were all filled with love and laughter. They had two daughters by blood - Rebecca and Adrienne - but had many more by choice, including Dawn Zeoli, Sharon Miller, and Caryn Hein.
Bob became a CPA in the early 70s and started his practice in Johnson City in 1978. He and Linda were a fixture in the office over all those years and treated each of their clients and staff as family. Darlene Leadingham and Janet Hyder were a crucial part of his team as well as dear friends. He took great pleasure in helping those around him with taxes and other financial questions. He was a person upon whom others laid their burdens and he would lighten their loads by carrying all that he could.
He was a member of Central Church of Christ for over 30 years. He was also a longtime member of the Lions Club, and became a Melvin Jones Fellow. Bob was very proud of his part in raising money to support the eye clinic, which helped so many regain their sight so that they could appreciate the beauty of Christ’s creation. He continued this dedication to helping others even in death by being an organ donor.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Vera Weaver, as well as his baby sister, Roberta.
He leaves behind his wife, Linda; daughters, Rebecca (Cory) Jones and Adrienne Weaver; many special choice daughters, a host of nieces and nephews, sister Nancy Hein, and many friends to mourn his passing.
Bob was never one to put on airs so come as you are to celebrate his life with us on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with a funeral service following at 6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to your favorite charity, local animal shelter, or Emmaus House Haiti.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via morrisbaker.com.
