ELIZABETHTON - Robert Joseph “Joe” Jennings, 78, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center after an extended illness. A native of Carter county, he was a son of the late Winston & Sarah Lyons Jennings. Joe was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. He served in the United States Army stationed in Germany. He was a former employee of North American Rayon Corporation, he retired from Murray Guard. Joe was a member of Oak Street Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors activities and restoring old cars. In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by a sister: Mary Ford.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years: Janice Bowman Jennings; A Son: Michael Wayne (Marcia) Jennings, Johnson City. Two Grandchildren: Jacob & Olivia Jennings. One Sister: Peggy Geagley, Elizabethton. Four Nephews: Art Smithdeal, Ricky Smithdeal, Joe Smithdeal and Tommy Wetzel. His Great Nephews: Joseph Smithdeal, Travis Smithdeal and Shaun Smithdeal. His Brothers-in-law: Mickey (Jeniece) Bowman, Johnson City, Mark (Saprina) Bowman, Memphis and Jimmy Bowman, of Florida.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Dr. Chris Shumate and Rev. Bob Polk officiating. Burial will follow the service. Music will be provided by Debbie Gouge. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Saturday will be: Mike Jennings, Jacob Jennings, Rick Smithdeal, Art Smithdeal, Shaun Smithdeal, and Joseph Smithdeal. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Tommy Wetzel, Shaun Smithdeal, Joe Smithdeal, Doug McCloud, Brent Terry, Russell Hensley, his church family and many friends. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Friday from 12 noon until 5.p.m. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens wear masks in public and also social distancing recommended.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Jennings family.