JOHNSON CITY - Robert Joseph (Bob) Shew, age 87 of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the VA Medical Center of Johnson City. He was the son of Ernest and Kathlene Arnold Shew, born to them on September 29, 1932 in Marion, Virginia. He greatly enjoyed playing golf, spending time on his boat fishing, and tormenting his sons-in-law, who loved him dearly.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his late wife and mother of his children, Jean Shew; his siblings: Jack Shew, Shirley Hunter, Doris Gabbert, David Shew and Donald Shew.
Bob is survived by his loving twin daughters, Robin Williams and her husband Jeff. Rhonda Fox and her husband Vince; his Grandchildren: Alisa Cunningham and her husband Ryan, Jason Baptiste and his wife Jillian, Ian Baptiste and Mattea Williams; his great-grandchildren: Katie Cunningham, Griffin Cunningham and Lexi Cunningham; his siblings: Peggy Keplinger, Lloyd Shew and his wife Pat, Richard Shew and his wife Nancy. Bob is also survived by a host of many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish his memory.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of the ICU COVID Team at the VA Medical Center as well as all those doctors and nurses who cared for Bob.
Bob will be interred at the Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.