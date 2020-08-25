ELIZABETHTON - Robert Joseph “Bob” Dorsey, 82, USAF Master Sgt. Retired, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. He was born August 12, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Joseph Vincent & Mary Comer Dorsey. He had lived in Elizabethton since 1976. He retired from the USAF after 20 years of service and also retired from Alcoa Aluminum. He was an assistant Softball Coach at Happy Valley Middle School from 2008-2010. Bob was a member and Deacon of West Side Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Roger & Tim Dorsey.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years: Martha Humphrey Dorsey. Two Sons; Mike Dorsey and Stephen Dorsey. A Granddaughter: Lexie Dorsey. His Sisters: Betty Ehrbar, Mary Jo Porach, Judy Henderson and Julie Stockhausen. One Brother: Joe Dorsey. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Greg Key officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Mr. Gene Estep will provided the music. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military Honors will be provided by members from Shaw Air Force Base. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” from the Staff of Primary Care, VA Hospital, the staff of Amedisys Hospice and the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.