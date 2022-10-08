Robert Haskel Cagle, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
Robert was born in Fort Hood, TX, on October 31, 1959, to Bobby and Norma Cagle. He was the oldest of three children, followed by his brother, Mike, and his sister, Lisa. He grew up in Savannah, TN, where he graduated from Savannah Central High School in 1977. He was an active member of Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Church all through his school years. He then attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering.
While at school in Knoxville, he met his wife and the love of his life, Carol, and they were married on December 3rd, 1983. Robert was the father of three children, Michael, Leslie, and Sarah, and actively supported them in all areas of their lives. In 1994, they moved to Johnson City, TN, for Robert’s job with Hexpol Rubber Compounding, where he was employed until his retirement in April 2021.
Robert was a warm and compassionate father, grandfather, brother, son, and husband. His kindness and willingness to help others was a something that came naturally to him, and he made sure to instill those values in his children and grandchildren. Robert was an active member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church where he held several leadership positions and served on committees. He was passionate about giving back to the church and building community there. He frequently ushered and attended the Wesley Sunday school class and Wayne Anderson men’s bible study.
Robert was a lover of all things music—there were hardly times when he wouldn’t have music playing throughout the house. He was an avid skier (both snow and water) and loved to spend time on the lake in the summers, something that he did throughout his entire life. He loved to read, play golf, card games, watch UT football or Cardinals baseball and tend to his plants and yard. He always made a point to take his family on vacations and passed on his love of travel to his children. He was an excellent cook and baker, making each child their choice of cake for their birthdays every year, even into adulthood. He loved to laugh and tell corny, sarcastic jokes to make people smile, even through the hard seasons of life. He was always involved in the lives of his grandchildren—babysitting, playing with them, and loving on them frequently.
Robert leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife of nearly 39 years, Carol, his mother, Norma, his sister, Lisa, and his three children and their spouses: Michael (Catherine), Leslie (Rob), and Sarah (Jacob), along with four grandchildren: Pierce, Emory, James and Eli, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded by his father, Bobby, his brother, Mike, and all his grandparents. Robert was loved by many and will leave a hole in the lives of all those who knew him.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11 am in the Sanctuary at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church - 201 S Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601, with a reception and receiving of friends to follow. His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization that was close to his heart, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (https://pages.lls.org/ltn/tn/MidTN22/LeslieandSarahsWarriors), or the Missions fund at Munsey.