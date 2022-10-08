Robert Haskel Cagle, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Robert was born in Fort Hood, TX, on October 31, 1959, to Bobby and Norma Cagle. He was the oldest of three children, followed by his brother, Mike, and his sister, Lisa. He grew up in Savannah, TN, where he graduated from Savannah Central High School in 1977. He was an active member of Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Church all through his school years. He then attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering.

Trending Recipe Video