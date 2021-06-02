Robert Harroll left this world all too soon, early Saturday morning, May 29, 2021, peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his beloved other half, Lori Keranen, his beautiful daughter, Reagan Harroll, and a herd of devoted fur babies.
Left in sorrow to mourn his passing include: his parents, Ted and Pat Harroll, of Limestone; three sisters, Kim Fleming, Kelly Elliott and Carolyn Johnson; brothers-in-law, Greg Fleming and Shannon Johnson; nieces, Alicia Brady, Jennifer Woodfin and her husband Teddy Woodfin; nephews, Michael Fleming, Colton Johnson and Teddy Elliott; great nephews, LaShawn Brady, Julian Fleming, Christian Brady, Nathan Woodfin and Noah Woodfin; great nieces, Makayla Fleming, Faith Woodfin, Chloe Woodfin and Remy Fleming; three step children, Nick Keranen, Mark Keranen and Stephanie Marlow; three step grandchildren, Briley Marlow, Kinley Marlow and Pierson Keranen.
He was preceded in death by his step granddaughter, Ezra.
Rob was born in Dayton, Ohio and moved to Tennessee as a young boy. He explored the mountains, caves, lakes and streams of Tennessee for decades and received a lot of satisfaction spending time in nature. His pride and joy were his family, his longtime love, Lori Keranen, and his daughter, Reagan. He was a professional cook, practical joker, accomplished gardener, avid fisherman, secret keeper, loving Papa and thoughtful friend. His loud laugh, inappropriate jokes, spaghetti dinners, movie nights and long conversations will be missed by all who love him.
Rob’s determination to live his life on his own terms and not water down his personality were an inspiration to his family and a reminder to enjoy the people in our lives.
Rob’s family will receive friends in the early afternoon on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Ted and Pat’s home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Harroll family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Harroll family. (423) 282-1521