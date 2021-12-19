GRAY - Robert Harold “Bob” Riddle, 76 of Gray died Friday, December 17, 2021 at the James H. Quillen Veteran’s Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City, son of the late Elmer and Myrtle Holtsclaw Riddle.
Bob was of Baptist faith.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served two tours of service in country. Bob was a very decorated Marine, he was awarded the Vietnamese Service Medal and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star including others. He wasn’t one to brag or talk about these awards even if you asked.
Bob loved his family and fishing, the two favorite things in his life.
He thought about his statements and actions to inspire others to the Lord.
Those left to cherish his memory: his wife of 55 years, Patricia Davis Riddle; his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Nedra Riddle; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and William G. III, Bunten; two sisters, Reba Price and Ruby Lucas; grandchildren, Chelsy Riddle, Emily Purner, Ashely Tagudin and William G. Bunten, IV; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A graveside service is scheduled at Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 12:50 PM. Under the direction of Pastor Bob Yates, military honors will be accorded.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff of the James H. Quillen VAMC for all the years of care given.
Memorials may be made in the form of contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or Paralyzed Veterans of America at PVA.org.
