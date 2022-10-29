Robert Gerald Pierce 76, a former resident of Piney Flats, Tennessee, died October 27, 2022, after an extended period of declining health.

Robert, also known as “Bobby” or “Bob,” was a true Baby Boomer. He was born June 19, 1946, in Bath, Maine, to Francis Leslie and Mildred Pratt Pierce, after Fran returned from World War II. Robert was the third of five children, growing up on the coasts of Maine and Florida. He helped out with the family businesses, including Pierce’s Cozy Cove Cottages and Pierce Marine Service, which his father started practically in their backyard in Five Islands, Maine, before moving the business to Boothbay Harbor.

