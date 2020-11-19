HAMPTON - Robert Gene Honeycutt, 85, Hampton passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late John Wesley & Salley Jane Miller Honeycutt. He was retired from US Steel, Gary, Indiana after 35 years of service. He was also a brick mason. He was a member of Little Mountain Baptist Church but attended Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Helen Marie Honeycutt, by two sisters: Zora Slate and Mary Lohr and one brother: Jack Honeycutt and a special nephew, Larry Caldwell.
Survivors include a sister: Ethel Snyder and husband John D. Snyder, several nieces and nephews. Also a special cousin: Joe Street and wife Kristi.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday November 22, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Shane Waters officiating. Burial will follow the service. Music will be provided by Joel Crisp. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 2:20 p.m. Sunday will be: Mike Gardner, Joe Street, Landen Street, Weston Street, David Snyder and Wesley Snyder. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Greg Back, Johnny Honeycutt, Harold Chambers, Donnie Chambers, Danny Tolley, and John D. Snyder. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to his Care Givers. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Youth Group % Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church, 134 Tilson Avenue, Hampton, Tenn. 37658. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday or Sunday morning. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 2:20 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Honeycutt family