Robert Gail Hagy, Jr. 84, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the morning hours of Wednesday (February 17, 2021) following an extended illness surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born on December 20, 1936 in Bristol, VA to the late Robert Gail & Mary Lee (Frye) Hagy.
Robert enjoyed baseball, Atlanta Braves, drag racing, motorcycles , bowling, and spending time with his family and friends. He retired from Raytheon with 30 years of dedicated service. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine “Susie” Trump.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Sharon (Arnold) Hagy; three sons, Scott Hagy & wife Kriss, Franklin “Rusty” Hagy & wife Kim, and Jeff Hagy & wife Carol; six grandchildren, Cara Denton & husband Josh, Andrew Hagy, Bethany Hagy, Abbygail Hagy, Layne Hagy, and Michael Jones & wife Anna; three great-grandchildren, Addilyn and Kennedy Denton and Margot Poppy Jones; sister, Delores “Dottie” Thompson; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Robert will be laid to rest on Friday (February 19, 2021) at 3:30 pm at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to National Emphysema Foundation (128 East Avenue Norwalk, CT 06851; 203-866-5000).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Charles Bolick and the staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Robert in his time of need.
Online condolences may be made to the Hagy family at www.blevinscares.com.