ELIZABETHTON - Robert G. Elliott, age 90, of Elizabethton went to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was born on September 11, 1932 to the late J. Deal and Margaret Elliott.

Robert was a Staff Sargent having served in the Airforce during the Korean War. He graduated from Unaka High School and attended East TN State College. Robert held several positions in the Plastic Industry including Sales Manager of the Automotive Plastic Division of Rockwell International. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed listening to Dr. Charles Stanley every Sunday.

