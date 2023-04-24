ELIZABETHTON - Robert G. Elliott, age 90, of Elizabethton went to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was born on September 11, 1932 to the late J. Deal and Margaret Elliott.
Robert was a Staff Sargent having served in the Airforce during the Korean War. He graduated from Unaka High School and attended East TN State College. Robert held several positions in the Plastic Industry including Sales Manager of the Automotive Plastic Division of Rockwell International. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed listening to Dr. Charles Stanley every Sunday.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Marie Love Elliott; son. Michael Elliott; brother-in-law, J.D. Elliott and sister-in-law, Christine Elliott. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Dennis Elliott, of Elizabethton; daughter, Robin Sutherland and husband Tim, of Haysi, VA; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Robert’s wish was for a private graveside service in the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643