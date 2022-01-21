JOHNSON CITY - Robert F. Hull, Jr., of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Johnson City Memorial Center Hospital. A native of Welch, WV, he was the son of the late Robert and Eva Hull. Bob graduated from Welch High School in 1961 and entered Milligan College that fall. He married his wife, Loretta, in 1964 and graduated college in 1965 with a B.A. in Bible and History. Bob studied at Emmanuel School of Religion (now Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan), graduating with his M.Div. in 1971. Bob earned his PhD from Princeton Theological Seminary in 1977.
While pursuing his graduate studies, Bob ministered at Loyall Church of Christ, Loyall, KY, (1964-1972) and at Mountain Christian Church, Joppa, MD, (1972-1977) as Minister of Youth and Education. Returning to Emmanuel Christian Seminary in 1977, Bob began a thirty-three-year career as teacher of Greek and New Testament Studies [also Dean 1989-1992 and 2002-2008]. He retired from full-time teaching in 2010. Bob was a member of Grandview Christian Church in Johnson City and Tenor in the church choir for more than 40 years. He was also a hiker, backpacker, fly fisherman, lover of poetry, and lifelong student of the folk culture and music of central and southern Appalachia.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by son-in-law Robert Frazier, brother-in-law John Blevins, and sisters Iris Hull, Helen Blevins, Roberta Clark, Ruth Shandor.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Loretta; daughter Laura Lynne Frazier of Winston-Salem, NC; son Eric Hull (Heather) of Johnson City, TN; and daughter Tempa Hull (Mark Harvey) of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Grandchildren are Ian Frazier (Alexa) and great-grandchildren Walker, Wilder, Holden; grandchildren Collin and Erika Frazier, William and Deanna Hull; and twenty nieces/nephews and their families.
Memorial Service will be held Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 pm, Grandview Christian Church, 300 University Parkway, Johnson City. Family will receive friends prior to the service, 2:00-3:00 pm. Service will be live-streamed on Grandview Christian Church YouTube Channel and also with links in Grandview Instagram bio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan.