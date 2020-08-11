JOHNSON CITY - Robert Eugene Tate, age 54, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away suddenly Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Robert was born November 11, 1965 to Donald Victor Tate and Ruby Mary Budden Tate in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Robert graduated from high school in 1984 in Weisbaden, Germany. He continued his education at Northeast State Community College and Emory & Henry College. He joined the United States Air Force where he served his country as a Red Horse engineer at the Nellis Air Force Base. In his free time, Robert greatly enjoyed playing the guitar.
Robert was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Caroline and Absal Budden and his paternal grandparents, Harry and Joyce Tate.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Ruby and Donald Tate; children, Kayla Tate, Brittany (and Daniel) Henderson and Tommy Taylor; sisters, Angela (and Mike) Bresnahan; Catherine (and James) Stuart; and Deborah (and Steve) Neilson; brother, Chris Moody; former spouse, Kristy Byington; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
There are no public services scheduled at this time, a Celebration of Life service will occur at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be sent via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Tate family. (423) 282-1521