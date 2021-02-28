ELIZABETHTON - Robert Earl Pilk, 88, of Elizabethton, passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness. He was born in Butler, Tn. on May 12, 1932 and passed away on February 28, 2021. He was a retired carpenter having worked all around the United States.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Lockie Turbyfield and three brothers, Homer Pilk, Lacy Pilk, Doran Turbyfield and one sister: Virginia Morrell.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years: Helen Ruth May Pilk, three sons: Robert Jack Pilk, Richard Allen Pilk and wife Johnnie Ann, Timothy Edward Pilk and wife Sharon Elaine and two grandchildren: Lucas Allen Pilk and wife Danielle all of Elizabethton and Ambrosia Nicole LeRoy and husband Cory of Jacksonville, Florida. One Sister: Georgia Nell Turbyfield of Butler. Also several in-laws, nieces, nephews and many special friends. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
He loved to hunt, fish and watch old western movies with his sons. He enjoyed portraying the Indian Chief “AttaKullaKulla” in the outdoor drama “Liberty” at Sycamore Shoals State Park for many years. He will be missed greatly by his family and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiating. Interment will be at Happy Valley Memorial Park at a later date. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. The family would like to thank Dr. Jeff Farrow for his care of our father. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Pilk family