JOHNSON CITY - Robert Earl Dykes, 81, of Johnson City, passed away on March 26, 2022. Robert was born on April 28, 1940 in Jonesborough, TN.
Robert Earl was the third of twelve children. He entered the U.S. Air Force on February 14, 1956 at age 15. He retired from the U.S. Air Force on March 1, 1976 at age 35. He served two, one year tours at Phan Rang Air Base in South Vietnam and a one year tour at Ubon Air Base in Thailand, in support of the Vietnam War.
He enrolled in the BS Nursing Program at ETSU in the fall of 1976 and he graduated in the spring of 1980. Robert worked as a nursing assistant while in school at the old Memorial Hospital in Johnson City. In the fall of 1980 he moved from Memorial Hospital to the new Johnson City Medical Center. Robert eventually moved to the VA Medical Center where he retired in 2002.
While working at the Johnson City Medical Center emergency room in the early 1980’s, he befriended his supervisor, Mary Nell Greer. Ms. Greer repeatedly invited Robert to church services, where her husband Preacher Bill Greer was pastor. Eventually, Robert agreed to go to a Sunday morning service and struck up a friendship with the Greer family that lasted over thirty years and included travels to Israel.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Verna Dykes; twin infant daughters, Sharon and Karen Dykes; sisters, Betty Mae Alford, Helen Hodges, Ruth Chambers; brothers, Larry Dykes, Carl Dykes.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Dykes; sons, Raymond Dykes, Rodney (Barbara) Dykes; granddaughter, Kristin Lewis, Knoxville, TN; grandson, Mathew Dykes; great-grandson, Skyler Dykes; siblings, Albert (Marie) Dykes, Norfolk, VA, John (Merry) Dykes, AL, Verna (Buddy) Hughes, AL, Raymond (Rhonda) Dykes, Jr., Sue (Vaughn) Campbell; sisters-in-law, Louise Dykes, Jeanette Dykes; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 11-1pm at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 1pm, with Pastor Bill Greer officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:30pm at Washington County Memory Gardens.
