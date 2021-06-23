Robert E. Dudley, Sr. was born August 4,1941 in Johnson City, TN. entered into eternal rest on June 8, 2021.
Robert leaves to hold memories dear, his children: daughters, Cheryl Rhea, Aquila Dudley and Julie Dudley; son, Robert E. Dudley, Jr.; grandchildren, Taleah Rogers, Anayah Cox and Travis Horne; great-granddaughter, Carah Taylor; brother, Henry Dudley (Margaret); sister, Delores Page, whom he lovingly called “Sister-Momma” (Thomas, Jr.); and an especially devoted cousin, Gladys Forney, who opened her heart and home like a sister to Bobby, whom she affectionately called “Pops”, and her children: Neal, Diana, Missy and Jonathan for whom he held a special place in his heart. He also leaves to cherish fond memories his former wife, Tracy Dudley, beloved cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends.
Graveside services will be held on Friday June 25, 2021 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery at 1:00pm.
Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN> 423-926-6013.