Robert E. (Bubby) Hutton age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 18, 2021 at the home of a friend.
Robert was born July 29, 1961 to parents Robert and Mary Hutton. Robert was of the Baptist faith.
Robert enjoyed camping, shooting pool, and hanging out with friends and family, but he really loved his Nascar. Robert was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters Jackie Gutierrez, Judy Carr, Mary Nickels, and Sharon Johnson, and by one brother Tommy Hutton.
Those left to cherish his memories are his daughters Stacey Hutton and Casey Overbeck, his grandchildren Joseph, Alana, Seth, Jace, Autumn, and Jesse, sisters Sheila Campbell and husband Alfred, and Lisa Hutton, and brother Billy Hutton. Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Also a very special friend Carol Hutton.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday July 15, 2021 at 7 PM at Eastview Bible Church 810 Canterbury Rd. Johnson City with Pastor Steve Dingus officiating.
The family would like to thank Snyders Funeral Home for their service.