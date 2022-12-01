BUTLER - Robert “Don” Campbell, 74, Butler, loving husband and daddy passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 15, 1948 in Mountain City to the late Percy & Bonnie Bunton Campbell. He was a former employee of North American Rayon Corporation and retired from Colorworks.He attended Little Milligan Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Nora Lee Campbell and a sister: Caroline White.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years: Linda Whaley Campbell. A Daughter & Son-In-Law: Melissa (Darrell) Matheson. A Brother and sister-in-law: Jim (Claudette) Campbell. His Brothers-In-Law: Bob (Jane) Whaley, Luther Whaley, and Carl “Doodle” White, Several nieces and nephews.

Trending Recipe Video