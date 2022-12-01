BUTLER - Robert “Don” Campbell, 74, Butler, loving husband and daddy passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 15, 1948 in Mountain City to the late Percy & Bonnie Bunton Campbell. He was a former employee of North American Rayon Corporation and retired from Colorworks.He attended Little Milligan Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Nora Lee Campbell and a sister: Caroline White.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years: Linda Whaley Campbell. A Daughter & Son-In-Law: Melissa (Darrell) Matheson. A Brother and sister-in-law: Jim (Claudette) Campbell. His Brothers-In-Law: Bob (Jane) Whaley, Luther Whaley, and Carl “Doodle” White, Several nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes there will be only a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in the Campbell Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Campbell officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Friday will be: Darrell Matheson, Douglas Hatley, Paul Campbell, Dennis Campbell, Dan Campbell, and Bobby Ray Whaley. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Rick Duvall and Greg Duvall. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
