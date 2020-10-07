JOHNSON CITY - Robert D. Cornell 73, Johnson City passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Illinois and was a son of Robert and Virginia Cornell. Mr. Cornell was a veteran having served 18 years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was also a Licensed Practical Nurse having worked recently with the Dawn of Hope. Mr. Cornell attended the Telford Methodist Church. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and traveling with his wife. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Cornell.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Rainey Cornell; his parents, Robert and Virginia Cornell of Illinois; three sons, Anthony, Brian and Scott Cornell; his stepchildren, Laura Goforth, Troy and Joseph Wilders; a brother, Richard Cornell; also several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mr. Cornwell be conducted at 2:30 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 in the New Bethel Cemetery, Piney Flats with Pastor Ken Lytton officiating. The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City Monday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245